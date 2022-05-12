Cross
Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba: HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-down start on Thursday dragged by financial, IT and oil & gas shares, tracking weakness across global markets after a key US inflation reading did little to ease investor worries over interest rates.
The monthly US inflation report suggested inflation may have peaked in April but is likely to stay strong enough to keep the Fed on top of cooling it down.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Berger Paints for a target of Rs 644 with a stop loss at Rs 671
Sell Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals for a target of Rs 395 with a stop loss at Rs 414
Sell ITC for a target of Rs 245 with a stop loss at Rs 260
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank for a target of Rs 1,850 with a stop loss at Rs 1,800
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy HDFC for a target of Rs 2,260 -2,300 with a stop loss at Rs 2,200
Buy Godrej Consumer Products for a target of Rs 800-810 with a stop loss at Rs 776
