Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba: HCL Tech, Voltas, JSPL and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's session on a strong note amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets. The Russia-Ukraine war -- which is in its sixth week -- remained on investors' radar. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures -- an early indicator of the Nifty index -- were up 94.5 points or 0.5 percent at 18,191.5, having risen as much as 109 points earlier in the day.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was barely in the green in early hours. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI were down 0.1 percent each. Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Stock Exchange was shut.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent. On Monday, the three main Wall Street indices rose led by tech and growth stocks. The S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent, the Dow Jones 0.3 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.9 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Gujarat Gas for a target of Rs 528 with a stop loss at Rs 505

Buy HCL Tech for a target of Rs 1,215 with a stop loss at Rs 1,174

Buy IDFC for a target of Rs 70 with a stop loss at Rs 64

Buy IEX for a target of Rs 252 with a stop loss at Rs 232

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy JSPL for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 540