Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba: Amara Raja Batteries, Dr Reddy’s, TCS and more

Indian benchmark equity indices slipped into the red amid volatility after opening higher on Friday following positive global cues. Sensex was down 240 points at 57,072.49, and the Nifty was down 81 points at 16,991.15. HCL Technologies, SBI Life Insurance, TCS, Wipro and IOC were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while Power Grid Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Consumer Products and ICICI Bank were among the top losers.

Investors are looking forward to the debut of Data Patterns (India) - scheduled to list today. Data Patterns commanded a grey market premium of Rs 260, ahead of its IPO.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 612 and a target of Rs 639.

Buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) with a stop loss of Rs 4,670 and a target of Rs 4,750.

Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 954 and a target of Rs 990.

Buy Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 326 and a target of Rs 345.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss of Rs 3,640 and a target of Rs 3,700.