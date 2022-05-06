Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Kush Bohra: Infosys, UPL and more

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 began Friday's session deep in the red amid weakness across sectors, after the Bank of England sent a stark warning that Britain risks a recession and inflation above 10 percent as it raised key rates to their highest since 2009.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Voltas for a target of Rs 1,120 with a stop loss at Rs 1,175

Sell Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals for a target of Rs 439 with a stop loss at Rs 456

Sell IndiaMART for a target of Rs 4,400 with a stop loss at Rs 4,660

Infosys is a conditional buy above Rs 1,590 for a target of Rs 1,620 with a stop loss at Rs 1,575

Kush Bohra, technical analyst

Buy UPL for a target of Rs 860 with a stop loss at Rs 800

Buy JBM Auto for a target of Rs 510 with a stop loss at Rs 575