Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the green following Asian markets that are currently trading positively despite US Fed rate cuts.

Here are the top stock tips by market experts Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani and Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday:



Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 388, target at Rs 404



Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 435



Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 135, target at Rs 120



Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 252, target at Rs 236



Sell Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 475





Sell Marico with a stop loss of Rs 301, target at Rs 291



Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,756, target at Rs 1,711



Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 206, target at Rs 219



Buy Tata Elxi with a stop loss of Rs 1,005, target at Rs 1,080





Sell Equitas with a stop loss of Rs 108.5, target at Rs 98



Buy Coal India around Rs 177, with a stop loss of Rs 173, target at Rs 185



Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 551, target at Rs 521



Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 297, target at Rs 318



