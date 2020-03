Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 likely will track mixed global cues amid persisting coronavirus worries. Asian markets traded largely positive amid hopes that central banks would take adequate measures, including stimulus, to support the economy from a potential impact of the epidemic. CNBC-TV18's market experts have SBI, Bank of Baroda, Ashok Leyland, Escorts, Axis Bank on their radars among others.

Here are the top stock tips by market experts Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani and Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday:



SBI: Sell with a stop loss of Rs 292, target Rs 278.

Sell with a stop loss of Rs 292, target Rs 278.

Bank of Baroda: Sell with a stop loss of Rs 74, target of Rs 66

Sell with a stop loss of Rs 74, target of Rs 66

Tata Steel: Sell with a stop loss of Rs 369, target of Rs 354.

Sell with a stop loss of Rs 369, target of Rs 354.

Ashok Leyland: Buy with a stop loss of Rs 68, target of Rs 80.

Buy with a stop loss of Rs 68, target of Rs 80.

Escorts: Buy with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 875.





Castrol India: Buy with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 154

Buy with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 154

Escorts: Buy with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 860.

Buy with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 860.

Shriram Transport Finance: Buy with a stop loss of Rs 1260, target of Rs 1315.

Buy with a stop loss of Rs 1260, target of Rs 1315.

Jubilant Foods: Sell with a stop loss of Rs 1680, target of Rs 1625.





Axis Bank: Sell around Rs 688-690 with a stop loss of Rs 705, target of Rs 660.

Sell around Rs 688-690 with a stop loss of Rs 705, target of Rs 660.

Voltas: Buy with a stop loss of Rs 646, target of Rs 695.

Buy with a stop loss of Rs 646, target of Rs 695.

Ashok Leyland: Sell with a stop loss of Rs 76, target of Rs 70.

Sell with a stop loss of Rs 76, target of Rs 70.

Hindustan Unilever: Buy with a stop loss of Rs 2150, target of Rs 2,200.



Also, catch all the latest market updates and developments with CNBCTV18.com's blog.