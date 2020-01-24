Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Friday following muted trades in global markets amid concerns over spreading coronavirus in China. Here are top stock recommendations from market experts Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani and Prakash Gaba for today's trade:

Ashwani Gujral — ashwanigujral.com

BPCL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 460, target of Rs 485

Berger Paints is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 540, target of Rs 565

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target of Rs 2,100

Manappuram Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 179, target of Rs 193

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 360, target of Rs 374

Mitessh Thakkar — s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,533, target of Rs 1,580

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 775, target of Rs 806

Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 472.50, target of Rs 452

Buy Ramco Cements with a stop loss of Rs 844, target of Rs 888

Prakash Gaba

Larsen & Toubro is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 315, target of Rs 335.

Mahindra & Mahindra Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 357, target of Rs 375

Mahanagar Gas is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,154, target of Rs 1,210.

Titan is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,189, target of Rs 1,225.