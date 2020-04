Indian shares are likely to open on a lower note on Wednesday, following Asian peers, amid concerns related to coronavirus slowing economic growth. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 262, target at Rs 280

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,090, target at Rs 1,150

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,385

- Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 124

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 325

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 82, target at Rs 75.5

- Sell Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 243, target at Rs 225

- Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 199, target at Rs 215

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 268, target at Rs 285

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 158, target at Rs 142

- Sell Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 97.5, target at Rs 88

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 81

- Buy IOC with a stop loss of Rs 79.5, target at Rs 85

