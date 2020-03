The Indian markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday amid mixed global cues as investors watch for developments around government stimulus as the coronavirus continues its spread globally. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on BPCL, Bharti Infratel and bearish on ONGC, RIL, and Vedanta. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Amara Raja, Eicher Motors and negative on IDFC First Bank, Marico. Mitessh Thakkar has 'sell' calls on Coal India, Tata Motors, TCS, and HDFC Life.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 79, target at Rs 66

- Sell RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,150, target at Rs 1,025

- Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 85

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 416, target at Rs 440

- Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 220

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 635

- Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 17,500, target at Rs 18,300

- Sell IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 34, target at Rs 31.50

- Sell Marico with a stop loss of Rs 272, target at Rs 258

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 162, target at Rs 150

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 109, target at Rs 100

- Sell TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,001, target at Rs 1,922

- Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 525.50, target at Rs 500

