Indian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking heavy selloffs in global markets after the US issued a warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on NIIT Tech, SBI and bearish on Piramal Enterprises, Amara Raja Batteries, and REC. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' call on Havells and 'sell' calls on Adani Ports, L&T, and UltraTech Cements. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on HUL, M&M Finance, and negative on NMDC, Hindalco.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,880, target at Rs 1,940

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 345

- Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,525, target at Rs 1,450

- Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 717, target at Rs 695

- Sell REC with a stop loss of Rs 137, target at Rs 124

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,100, target at Rs 2,300

- Buy M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 385

- Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 95

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 178, target at Rs 165

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 345

- Sell L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,260, target at Rs 1,205

- Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,400, target at Rs 4,240

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 632.50, target at Rs 655

