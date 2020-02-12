Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

The Indian market is likely to open in the green for the second consecutive day on Wednesday supported by the gains in the global markets. Asian and US markets edged higher amid hopes the worst of the coronavirus in China may have passed. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Balkrishna Industries, Apollo Hospitals, and Sun TV. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Apollo Hospitals and Cipla and negative on Wipro and Havells. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on SBI, Ambuja Cements, and 'sell' call on Muthoot Finance.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 305

- Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,000, target at Rs 7,150

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,120, target at Rs 1,175

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,680, target at Rs 1,740

- Buy Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 498, target at Rs 520

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 244, target at Rs 237

- Sell Havells with a stop loss of Rs 624, target at Rs 609

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,675, target at Rs 1,750

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 444, target at Rs 458

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 335

- Buy Ambuja Cements with a stop loss of Rs 207.5, target at Rs 222

- Sell Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 754, target at Rs 715

