Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday

The Indian market is set to open in the green on Thursday following optimism in the global markets after the US and Iran hinted that they are avoiding further conflict.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on JSPL, NIIT Tech, L&T Finance, ICICI Bank, and Jubilant FoodWorks. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Shree Cements, Torrent Power, and negative on Bank of Baroda, NMDC. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Bharti Airtel, Ramco Cements, UltraTech Cement, and Adani Ports.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 184

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,710, target at Rs 1,760

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 116, target at Rs 128

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545

- Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,710, target at Rs 1,760

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Shree Cements with a stop loss of Rs 22,000, target at Rs 23,300

- Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 282, target at Rs 297

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 96.5, target at Rs 94

- Sell NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 123, target at Rs 119

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 454, target at Rs 474

- Buy Ramco Cements with a stop loss of Rs 802, target at Rs 838

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,284, target at Rs 4,390

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 381, target at Rs 399

