Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Thursday
Updated : January 09, 2020 08:10 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 184
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Shree Cements with a stop loss of Rs 22,000, target at Rs 23,300
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 454, target at Rs 474
