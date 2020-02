Market experts Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com and Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com gave their top stock ideas for Wednesday’s trade.

Ashwani Gujral

Titan- buy with a stop of 1260, tgt 1310

Motheson- buy with a stop of 130, tgt 141

Reliance- buy with a stop of 1410, tgt 1455

ICICI- buy with a stop of 525, tgt 550

Maruti- buy with a stop of 7150, tgt 7300

Sudarshan Sukhani

stock trade SL target

Arvind buy 42 46

HDFCBANK buy 1200 1265

MCDOWELL-N buy 635 668

SHREECEM buy 23500 25900

Mitessh Thakkar

Axis Bank - sell with a stop of 723 tgt of 700

Balk Industries buy with a stop of 1109 tgt of 1160