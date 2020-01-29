Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian equity markets are likely to open in the green on Wednesday following gains in global markets on the back of strong earnings from giants like Apple Inc. However, broader confidence was capped amid coronavirus fears.

With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today. Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on NIIT Tech, MGL and bearish on Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, and Jubilant FoodWorks. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Castrol India, Nestle India, JSW Steel, and Titan. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on BPCL, L&T, Britannia and 'sell' call on ITC.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 478

- Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 146, target at Rs 134

- Sell Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,770, target at Rs 1,720

- Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 2,100

- Buy MGL with a stop loss of Rs 1,210, target at Rs 1,255

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 131, target at Rs 139

- Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 15,250, target at Rs 15,985

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 252, target at Rs 263

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,175, target at Rs 1,235

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 500

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,380

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,135, target at Rs 3,270

- Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 236.5, target at Rs 222

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog