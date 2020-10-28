Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday Updated : October 28, 2020 09:08 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 756 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,145, target at Rs 2,215 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,095, target at Rs 3,250 Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.