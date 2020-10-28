Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

The Indian market is likely to open lower on Wednesday on weak global cues. At 7:05 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 44.00 points or 0.37 percent lower at 11,843.50, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 756

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,710

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 205

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,180, target at Rs 2,240

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,550

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,145, target at Rs 2,215

- Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,360, target at Rs 1,325

- Sell LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 303, target at Rs 294

- Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 161

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,095, target at Rs 3,250

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,040, target at Rs 5,250

- Buy MGL with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 868

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,115, target at Rs 1,050

