Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : October 28, 2020 09:08 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 756
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,145, target at Rs 2,215
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,095, target at Rs 3,250

