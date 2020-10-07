Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday Updated : October 07, 2020 08:30 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 284, target at Rs 302 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,423, target at Rs 1,499 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 940 Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.