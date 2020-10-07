Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian indices are likely to open in the green on Wednesday as the net meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) starts today and the policy will be announced on October 9. The meet last week was delayed after the tenure of 3 members expired in September. The government named the new members yesterday. The SGX Nifty was also trading around 30 points higher indicating a positive start for the Indian indices. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 284, target at Rs 302

- Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 325

- Buy Godrej Agrovet with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 227

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 356, target at Rs 372

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,423, target at Rs 1,499

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 663, target at Rs 740

- Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 406

- Sell MGL with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 829

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 880, target at Rs 940

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,175

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 391, target at Rs 370

- Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 614, target at Rs 655

