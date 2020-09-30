Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Wednesday following a mixed trend in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 26.00 points or 0.23 percent higher at 11,269.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 186

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,410

- Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3,150, target at Rs 3,230

- Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 182, target at Rs 168

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 375

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,200

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 3,147, target at Rs 3,238

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,280

- Sell Cummins Industries with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 435

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Mothson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 113.4, target at Rs 120

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 364.9, target at Rs 383

- Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,935, target at Rs 2,810

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,000, target at Rs 4,200

Catch all live market updates here