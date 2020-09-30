Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday Updated : September 30, 2020 10:29 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 186 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,200 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Mothson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 113.4, target at Rs 120 Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.