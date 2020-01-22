Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian shares are set for a positive start on Wednesday as investors assessed the risk of a global epidemic from a coronavirus outbreak from China that could have an impact on economic growth. Domestic investors will track the ongoing earnings seasons ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2020 on February 1 where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman is expected to boost measures to push growth.

Here are the top stock tips for intra-day trading from market experts Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani and Mitessh Thakkar:

Ashwani Gujral — ashwanigujral.com

Tata Steel — Sell with a stop of Rs 482, target Rs 460.

M&M — Sell with a stop of Rs 558, target Rs 540.

PFC — Sell with a stop of Rs 110, target Rs 100.

Tata Elxsi — Buy with a stop Rs 948, target Rs 970.

Tata Global — Buy with a stop of Rs 380, target Rs 405

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

Hindustan Zinc — Sell with a stop of Rs 214.5, target at Rs 208

Indigo — Sell with a stop of Rs 1452, target at Rs 1421.

SAIL — Sell with a stop of Rs 51, target at Rs 46.8.

LIC Housing Finance — Buy at Rs 472, target at Rs 491

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

Ashok Leyland — Buy with a stop of Rs 84, target of Rs 92.

Havells India — Sell with a stop of Rs 626, target of Rs 590.

Dish TV — Buy with a stop below Rs 13 target of Rs 14.5.

REC — Sell around Rs 136, stop of Rs 139.5 at target of Rs 130.

