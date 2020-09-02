Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian shares are likely to open muted on Wednesday tracking Asian peers, which were encouraged by buoyant US moves that followed stronger than expected manufacturing indicators. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 575

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 305

- Buy JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 212, target at Rs 230

- Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 120

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,953, target at Rs 2,034

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,222, target at Rs 3,313

- Sell PEL with a stop loss of Rs 1,389, target at Rs 1,313

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,715

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 618, target at Rs 588

- Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,975, target at Rs 3,800

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 129, target at Rs 138

