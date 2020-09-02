Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday Updated : September 02, 2020 09:02 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,953, target at Rs 2,034 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,715 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply