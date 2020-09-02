  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Global Economy: Asia's factories shaking off COVID gloom, China shines
Oil prices edge up on stimulus support despite ample supplies
Is Rupee on it’s way towards 73 per dollar?
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : September 02, 2020 09:02 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 398, target at Rs 420
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,953, target at Rs 2,034
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,715

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

ONGC Q1 profit falls 92% on oil, gas price slump

ONGC Q1 profit falls 92% on oil, gas price slump

Coronavirus News September 1 Highlights: 56% of new cases in 24 hrs from Maha, Andhra, K'taka, TN, UP

Coronavirus News September 1 Highlights: 56% of new cases in 24 hrs from Maha, Andhra, K'taka, TN, UP

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement