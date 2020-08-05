  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : August 05, 2020 08:58 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 238
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 384, target at Rs 415
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 122

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Amazon Prime Day Sale will see 1,000 new launches from SMEs, says Akshay Sahi

Amazon Prime Day Sale will see 1,000 new launches from SMEs, says Akshay Sahi

GCPL Q1 net profit down 3.1% to 394.9 crore

GCPL Q1 net profit down 3.1% to 394.9 crore

KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21% fall in Q1 net profit

KPIT Tech says worst is over after 21% fall in Q1 net profit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement