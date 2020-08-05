Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Wednesday amid a mixed trend in Asian peers. SGX Nifty also indicates a muted start for the Indian indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 238

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,320, target at Rs 6,460

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,680, target at Rs 2,800

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,820

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 545

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 384, target at Rs 415

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,650, target at Rs 2,770

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 358, target at Rs 388

- Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,365, target at Rs 1,305

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 122

- Buy Jubilnt FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,870

- Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 470

- Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 557, target at Rs 534

