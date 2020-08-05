Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday Updated : August 05, 2020 08:58 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 224, target at Rs 238 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 384, target at Rs 415 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 122 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply