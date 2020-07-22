  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : July 22, 2020 08:37 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 184
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 483, target at Rs 513
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 19,800, target at Rs 20,750
