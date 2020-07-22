Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian shares were likely to open on a cautious note on Wednesday tracking a weak trend in Asian peers after US President Donald Trump’s comments outweighed a slight rally on Wall Street. Speaking at his first White House briefing focused on the pandemic in months, Trump said the virus will probably get worse before it gets better. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 184

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,870, target at Rs 1,930

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,090, target at Rs 6,200

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 374, target at Rs 388

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 483, target at Rs 513

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,145, target at Rs 1,220

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 627, target at Rs 702

- Sell IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 990, target at Rs 940

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 19,800, target at Rs 20,750

- Buy IOC with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 98

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 999, target at Rs 1,050

- Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 650

