Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are expected to open little changed on Wednesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the signing of a US-China trade deal and amid the Q3 corporate earnings season.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Balkrishna Industries, HDFC, India Cements, Avanti Feeds, and Escorts. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on IGL, Muthoot Finance, Zee, and NMDC. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Amara Raja Batteries, Cipla, NTPC, and City Union Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,095

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,480, target at Rs 2,540

- Buy India Cements with a stop loss of Rs 82, target at Rs 94

- Buy Avanti Feeds with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 665

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 667, target at Rs 685

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 421, target at Rs 435

- Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 755, target at Rs 778

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 262, target at Rs 278

- Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 131

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 747, target at Rs 782

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 479.9, target at Rs 500

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 121.5, target at Rs 128

- Buy City Union Bank with a stop loss of Rs 232, target at Rs 250

