#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : January 15, 2020 08:40 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target at Rs 1,095
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 421, target at Rs 435
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 747, target at Rs 782
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

India lost over $1.3 billion to internet shutdowns in 2019

From February 1, BSE to introduce liquidity enhancement scheme in Brent crude oil

From February 1, BSE to introduce liquidity enhancement scheme in Brent crude oil

EESL to issue tender for 1,000 electric cars with 180-200 km range

EESL to issue tender for 1,000 electric cars with 180-200 km range

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV