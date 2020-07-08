  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : July 08, 2020 08:38 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 550
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 422, target at Rs 472
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Chola Finance with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 222
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Exclusive | As India faces shortage of remdesivir, Cipla says its supplies will hit market in next 1-2 days

Exclusive | As India faces shortage of remdesivir, Cipla says its supplies will hit market in next 1-2 days

Coronavirus News highlights: Mumbai logs lowest cases in nearly 2 months; Delhi records over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News highlights: Mumbai logs lowest cases in nearly 2 months; Delhi records over 2,000 fresh COVID-19 cases

Non-GST indirect tax collections shrink 66% in Q1, says initial estimates

Non-GST indirect tax collections shrink 66% in Q1, says initial estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement