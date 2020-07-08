Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

The Indian market is likely to open on a flat-to-positive note on Wednesday following gains trend in Asian peers but concerns over rising coronavirus cases may cap gains. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 550

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 370, target at Rs 384

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 465

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,730, target at Rs 1,800

- Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,450, target at Rs 6,800

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 422, target at Rs 472

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 623

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 563, target at Rs 623

- Sell Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 415, target at Rs 365

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Chola Finance with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 222

- Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 54.5, target at Rs 59

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 579, target at Rs 620

- Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 754

Catch all live market updates here