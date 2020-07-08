Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday Updated : July 08, 2020 08:38 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 550 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 422, target at Rs 472 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Chola Finance with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 222 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply