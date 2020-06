The Indian market is likely to open higher Wednesday following upbeat Asian peers as optimism over reopening of economies after easing coronavirus-induced lockdowns kept investor sentiment buoyant. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 430

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,520, target at Rs 1,565

- Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1,680, target at Rs 1,750

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 108

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 575

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 430

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 900

- Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 370

- Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 490

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 22.9, target at Rs 26

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 537, target at Rs 567

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 545, target at Rs 580

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,075, target at Rs 2,180

