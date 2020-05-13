Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday Updated : May 13, 2020 08:43 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,120 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 2,055 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 584 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365