  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Updated : May 13, 2020 08:43 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,120
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 2,055
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 584
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

You May Also Like

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Nestle India Q1CY20 net profit rises 13.6% to Rs 525.4 crore, beats estimates

Maharashtra lockdown: 1.04 lakh cases filed, over 19,000 people held

Maharashtra lockdown: 1.04 lakh cases filed, over 19,000 people held

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Despite negative returns in last 1 month, brokerages are bullish on this stock. Here's why

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement