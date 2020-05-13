Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Wednesday

Indian indices likely to open in the green on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus to support the economy battered by a sweeping weeks-long lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,120

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 475

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 397

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 342

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 278, target at Rs 263

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 2,055

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 570

- Sell GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 92, target at Rs 85

- Sell Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 468, target at Rs 450

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 550, target at Rs 584

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 889, target at Rs 940

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,045, target at Rs 2,140

- But ITC with a stop loss of Rs 162.5, target at Rs 172

