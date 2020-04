The Indian market is likely to open lower on Wednesday, following losses in Asian peers, as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on investor sentiment amid an extended lockdown in the country. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 900

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 109, target at Rs 120

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 540

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 275

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 435

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 315, target at Rs 340

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,420

- Buy NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 88

- Sell TVS Motor Company with a stop loss of Rs 305, target at Rs 275

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 4,545, target at Rs 4,200

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 60, target at Rs 70

- Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 206

