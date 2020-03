Indian shares are likely to open in the green, following gains in Asian peers, as China factory data showed the hope of a rebound in activity. Gains, however, may be capped as most other countries continued to witness lockdown to contain the virus. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 2,970, target at Rs 3,050

- Buy Colgate with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target at Rs 1,240

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1,880, target at Rs 1,930

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 327, target at Rs 342

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 975

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 910, target at Rs 965

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 242, target at Rs 268

- Buy Colgate with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target at Rs 1,235

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target at Rs 3,300

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 297

- Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 135.5, target at Rs 123

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 324, target at Rs 350

- Sell JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 84.5, target at Rs 77

