The US markets slipped in trade on Monday but a surprise move by the US Federal Reserve uplifted the investors' sentiment in Asia on Tuesday which is expected to be followed by the Indian indices as well. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 960

- Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2,020, target at Rs 1,800

- Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 260

- Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,580, target at Rs 1,350

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 260

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 1,050

- Buy Bhati Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 435

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,835, target at Rs 1,900

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 58, target at Rs 64

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 335, target at Rs 364

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,078, target at Rs 1,145

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 915

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,345

