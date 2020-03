The Indian shares are likely to open on a positive note even as the global rout continued as the coronavirus remained a major risk to economic growth. The SGX Nifty volatile, trading in 700 point range. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 74, target at Rs 62

- Sell PEL with a stop loss of Rs 870, target at Rs 800

- Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 170

- Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 214

- Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,410

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,100, target at Rs 1,179

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 675

- Sell JustDial with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 302

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 121, target at Rs 109

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,669, target at Rs 1,715

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,925, target at Rs 1,975

- Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 268, target at Rs 286

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 467, target at Rs 490

