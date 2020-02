After heavy selloffs in the previous session, Indian shares are likely to get a respite on Tuesday, with the SGX Nifty futures trading 0.6 percent higher. However, losses in global markets may weigh on market sentiment. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Havells, Infosys, and bearish on JSW Steel, Motherson Sumi, Bharat Forge. Sudarshan Sukhani is negative on Tata Motors, Bosch, Aurobindo Pharma, and UPL. Mitessh Thakkar has a 'buy' call on Escorts, and 'sell' calls on Bata India, Titan, Vedanta.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 264, target at Rs 248

- Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 118, target at Rs 104

- Sell Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 440

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 645

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 815

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 153, target at Rs 142

- Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 14,300, target at Rs 13,700

- Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 512, target at Rs 485

- Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 554

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,785, target at Rs 1,725

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 825, target at Rs 860

- Sell Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,255

- Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 128

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog