Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian equity bourses are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global markets ahead of the signing of a US-China trade deal. However, December inflation data points to a further pause in RBI monetary policy and more measures from the government.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy VIP Industries with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 475

- Buy Sobha with a stop loss of Rs 438, target at Rs 460

- Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 525

- Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 910

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 134

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1,275, target at Rs 1,335

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,010, target at Rs 3,150

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 468, target at Rs 495

- Sell Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 261, target at Rs 245

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 461, target at Rs 485

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 137

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 2,040

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 126

