The Indian market is expected to open lower on Tuesday following global markets amid rising coronavirus threats as the death toll continued to increase. Additionally, Moody's downgrading India's growth projection is also likely to weigh on the market. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bearish on Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and ONGC. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on M&M Finance and negative on Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma and Hindalco. Sudarshan Sukhani has 'sell' calls on Petronet LNG, Tata Chemicals, IndusInd Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral- ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop of Rs 86, target at Rs 78

- Sell Punjab National Bank with a stop of Rs 55, target at Rs 47

- Sell ONGC with a stop of Rs 104, target at Rs 92

- Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop of Rs 164, target at Rs 178

- Buy Titan with a stop of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,345

Sudarshan Sukhani- sudarshansukhani.com

- Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 16,100, target at Rs 17,000

- Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 259, target at Rs 251

- Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 758, target at Rs 741

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target at Rs 1,140

Mitessh Thakkar- mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,320, target at Rs 2,200

- Buy M&M Finance at around Rs 373 with a stop loss of Rs 367, target at Rs 388

- Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 415, target at Rs 392

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 193, target at Rs 183

