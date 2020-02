Indian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers, even as investors continue to weigh the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Berger Paints, Pidilite, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, and TCS, while Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Union Bank of India. Sukhani is negative on Axis Bank, Hindalco, and Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on MRF, Asian Paints, Cholamandalam Finance, and United Spirits.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 576, target at Rs 594

- Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,565, target at Rs 1,610

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4,700, target at Rs 4,820

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,710

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,140, target at Rs 2,200

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 748, target at Rs 731

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 194, target at Rs 182

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 173, target at Rs 163

- Buy Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 48, target at Rs 55

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 72,300, target at Rs 75,000

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,854, target at Rs 1,900

- Buy Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 345

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 679, target at Rs 710

