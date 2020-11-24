Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : November 24, 2020 08:49 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,350
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 185
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 824, target at Rs 870
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

