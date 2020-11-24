Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday Updated : November 24, 2020 08:49 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,350 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 185 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 824, target at Rs 870 Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.