Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Tuesday even as Asian peers remained positive on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine. The SGX Nifty was trading 5.50 points or 0.04 percent lower at 12,947.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy L&T Infotech with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,350

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 156

- Buy Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 968, target at Rs 1,000

- Buy Graphite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 266

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 875

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 169, target at Rs 185

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,477, target at Rs 1,553

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,488, target at Rs 3,639

- Sell PEL with a stop loss of Rs 1,417, target at Rs 1,326

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 824, target at Rs 870

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,122, target at Rs 1,180

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,379, target at Rs 1,435

- Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 368

