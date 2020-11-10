  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : November 10, 2020 09:07 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,550
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 322, target at Rs 342
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 494

