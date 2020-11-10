Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

The Indian market may open higher on Tuesday following a rally in global stocks on positive developments over a COVID-19 vaccine. The SGX Nifty was also trading 185.50 points or 1.48 percent higher at 12,683.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,550

- Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,470, target at Rs 1,550

- Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,220, target at Rs 1,300

- Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,420

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,400

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 322, target at Rs 342

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 189, target at Rs 206

- Buy Indigo with a stop loss of Rs 1,442, target at Rs 1,593

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 494

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 32.2, target at Rs 34.5

- Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 17,130, target at Rs 17,800

- Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 28, target at Rs 30

