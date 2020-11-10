Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday Updated : November 10, 2020 09:07 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,550 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 322, target at Rs 342 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 494 Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.