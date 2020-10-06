Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday Updated : October 06, 2020 10:35 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 376, target at Rs 394 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 810, target at Rs 840 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 428 Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.