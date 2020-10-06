Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking gains in global markets. The SGX Nifty was also trading 28.50 points or 0.25 percent higher at 11,552.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 376, target at Rs 394

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 482

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 518, target at Rs 536

- Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 1,340, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,035, target at Rs 1,080

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 810, target at Rs 840

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,220

- Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 470

- Sell Concor with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 342

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 428

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 509, target at Rs 545

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 391, target at Rs 371

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 302, target at Rs 323

