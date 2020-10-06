  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : October 06, 2020 10:35 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 376, target at Rs 394
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 810, target at Rs 840
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 428

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 cases at over 66.85 lakh; Active cases below 9.2 lakh at nearly 1-month low; SoPs for schools reopening from Oct 15 released

COVID-19 kills over 1 lakh in India: A deep dive into the data

Shapoorji Pallonji's platform Joyville to invest Rs 1,200 cr on new housing project in Pune

