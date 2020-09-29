Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

The Indian market is likely to open flat on Tuesday following a mixed trend in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 5 points or 0.04 percent lower at 11,245.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 58, target at Rs 70

- Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,230, target at Rs 2,300

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,300, target at Rs 3,410

- Buy Natco Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 910, target at Rs 975

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 475

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,701, target at Rs 3,792

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 3,000, target at Rs 3,200

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,263, target at Rs 1,354

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 413, target at Rs 382

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 290, target at Rs 308

- Buy MFSL with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 636

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 504, target at Rs 523

- Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 463, target at Rs 487

