Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : September 29, 2020 08:40 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 58, target at Rs 70
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,701, target at Rs 3,792
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 290, target at Rs 308
