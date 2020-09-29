Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday Updated : September 29, 2020 08:40 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 58, target at Rs 70 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,701, target at Rs 3,792 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 290, target at Rs 308 Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.