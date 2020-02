Indian markets are likely to open in the green on Tuesday as sentiment recovered ahead of the RBI policy meet due on Friday. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, and Bata, and bearish on Bank of Baroda, Indiabulls Housing. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Bharti Airtel, Nestle, and Castrol and negative on Tata Motors. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and 'sell 'calls on L&T Finance, Canara Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,850, target at Rs 1,910

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,285

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,835, target at Rs 1,890

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 78

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 262, target at Rs 246

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 525

- Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 15,900, target at Rs 16,800

- Buy Castrol India with a stop loss of Rs 142, target at Rs 156

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 166, target at Rs 157

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,843, target at Rs 1,920

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 504, target at Rs 524

- Sell L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 116, target at Rs 107

- Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 190.25, target at Rs 180

