Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday Updated : September 08, 2020 08:50 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 245 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 218, target at Rs 230 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,305, target at Rs 2,380 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply