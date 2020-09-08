Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday amid positive momentum in Asian peers. SGX Nifty also indicated a positive start for the indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 245

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 620

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 4,400, target at Rs 4,550

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 590

- Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 501, target at Rs 480

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 218, target at Rs 230

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,235

- Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,280

- Sell MGL with a stop loss of Rs 915, target at Rs 890

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,305, target at Rs 2,380

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 4,390, target at Rs 4,500

- Sell Manappuram with a stop loss of Rs 150.5, target at Rs 140

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 367, target at Rs 388

