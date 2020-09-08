  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : September 08, 2020 08:50 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 245
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 218, target at Rs 230
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2,305, target at Rs 2,380
