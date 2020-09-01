Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday Updated : September 01, 2020 08:57 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 221 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 367 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply