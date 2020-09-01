Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian shares are likely to open on a weak note after the country's GDP growth contracted 23.9 percent for the April-June period, much more than forecast. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were also weak following a softer Wall Street close while the dollar slipped as markets digested new Federal Reserve comments that suggested rates will stay low for an extended period. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 221

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,440

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 540

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 725

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,130, target at Rs 1,200

- Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 430, target at Rs 412

- Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 660, target at Rs 640

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 367

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 605, target at Rs 636

- Sell GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 99, target at Rs 93

- Buy Indian Hotel with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 110

