Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Tuesday following gains in Asian peers. At 7:18 am, the SGX Nifty, an indicator of the opening for Nifty50, was trading 41 points higher at 11,491, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,360, target at Rs 3,600

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 2,070, target at Rs 2,150

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 530

- Buy Indian Hotel with a stop loss of Rs 100, target at Rs 112

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 30, target at Rs 36

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 118

- Buy UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,034, target at Rs 1,094

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 276, target at Rs 307

- Sell SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 875, target at Rs 843

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,445

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 373, target at Rs 395

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 612, target at Rs 580

- Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,440, target at Rs 2,600

