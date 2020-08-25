Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday Updated : August 25, 2020 08:42 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,360, target at Rs 3,600 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 118 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,445 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply