Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian indices are likely to open on a muted note on Tuesday, following mixed trade in Asian peers. Meanwhile, futures on Wall Street also slipped in early trade after ending sharply higher in overnight trade. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,200

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 330, target at Rs 352

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 472

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,100, target at Rs 6,230

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,410

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,857, target at Rs 4,050

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,560, target at Rs 3,700

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 446, target at Rs 466

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 450, target at Rs 430

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 160

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 448, target at Rs 427

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,147, target at Rs 1,195

- Buy SRF with a stop loss of Rs 3,789, target at Rs 4,000

Catch all live market updates here