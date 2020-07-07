Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday Updated : July 07, 2020 09:05 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,200 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,857, target at Rs 4,050 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 160 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply