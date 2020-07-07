  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : July 07, 2020 09:05 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,080, target at Rs 3,200
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,857, target at Rs 4,050
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 149, target at Rs 160

