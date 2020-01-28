Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday
Updated : January 28, 2020 08:40 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 466, target at Rs 448
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,089, target at Rs 1,050
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 94.5, target at Rs 87
