Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian shares are expected on a cautious note on Tuesday following a global selloff as fears about the economic impact of Coroonavirus outbreak curbed risk appetite.

With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today. Market Guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma and Apollo Hospitals, while he is bearish on Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Tata Motors. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Petronet LNG and negative on Balkrishna Industries, Tata Elxsi, and Zee. Mitessh Thakkar has 'buy' calls on Cummins and Shree Cements and 'sell' calls on Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 466, target at Rs 448

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,285, target at Rs 1,240

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 174

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 521

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,680, target at Rs 1,740

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,089, target at Rs 1,050

- Sell Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 955, target at Rs 925

- Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 281, target at Rs 272

- Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 268, target at Rs 278

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 94.5, target at Rs 87

- Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,226, target at Rs 1,185

- Buy Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 594, target at Rs 627

- Buy Shree Cements with a stop loss of Rs 23,200, target at Rs 24,600

