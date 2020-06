The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday tracking gains in global markets after the Federal Reserve's fresh move to support financial markets cheered investors. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 321

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 108

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,300, target at Rs 2,450

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 380, target at Rs 405

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 375

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 385, target at Rs 405

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 925, target at Rs 965

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 563, target at Rs 587

- Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 160

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,593, target at Rs 1,660

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 925, target at Rs 980

- Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 32, target at Rs 37

- Buy Adani Transmission with a stop loss of Rs 203, target at Rs 222

