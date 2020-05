The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday following the positive trend in the global markets especially after American biotech firm Novavax said it started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,160, target at Rs 3,240

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,595, target at Rs 1,650

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 344, target at Rs 328

- Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,640, target at Rs 1,560

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 281, target at Rs 265

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,270

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 515, target at Rs 545

- Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 540

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,209, target at Rs 1,260

- Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 975, target at Rs 1,030

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 623, target at Rs 670

- Sell M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 134.75, target at Rs 120

