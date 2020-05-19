  • SENSEX
Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : May 19, 2020 08:11 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,930, target at Rs 1,975
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 835, target at Rs 875
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,120, target at Rs 1,165
