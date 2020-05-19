Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian shares are likely to open in the red on Tuesday despite gains in Asian peers. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 63 points lower at 8,984 indicating a negative start for the benchmark indices. Meanwhile, Asian shares rose after data from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine lifted hopes for a near-term economic recovery, sending global equity markets and oil prices surging. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,930, target at Rs 1,975

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 625

- Sell Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 582, target at Rs 560

- Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 114, target at Rs 100

- Sell TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 312, target at Rs 294

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 835, target at Rs 875

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 2,000

- Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 213

- Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,375, target at Rs 1,410

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,120, target at Rs 1,165

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,492, target at Rs 1,560

- Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,985, target at Rs 1,800

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,094, target at Rs 1,150

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog