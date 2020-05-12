  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : May 12, 2020 09:05 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,210, target at Rs 1,140
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 1,980
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 520

You May Also Like

Demand demand for electronics, mobile phones surges 1.5 times on Paytm Mall

Demand demand for electronics, mobile phones surges 1.5 times on Paytm Mall

Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in Q4

Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in Q4

Rupee falls 19 paise to 1-week low against dollar on fiscal deficit concerns

Rupee falls 19 paise to 1-week low against dollar on fiscal deficit concerns

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement