Market Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday Updated : May 12, 2020 09:05 AM IST Ashwani Gujral - Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,210, target at Rs 1,140 Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 1,980 Mitessh Thakkar - Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 520