Top stock tips by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

The Indian market is likely to open lower Tuesday on concerns that the nationwide lockdown may extend amid a rise in virus-infected cases. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,210, target at Rs 1,140

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 320, target at Rs 305

- Sell Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 3,920, target at Rs 3,800

- Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,060, target at Rs 2,140

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 82, target at Rs 94

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 1,980

- Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,040, target at Rs 2,150

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 317, target at Rs 309

- Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 320

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 484, target at Rs 520

- Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,600

- Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,580

- Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 180

