Indian indices are set to open lower, tracking losses in Asian peers, after US crude futures turned negative for the first time in history. The crude oil prices tanked overnight crushed by a spectacular collapse in oil demand as the coronavirus pandemic derails the global economy. Back home, investors are likely to keep an eye on the March-quarter earnings. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,400, target at Rs 1,510

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 490

- Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 124, target at Rs 112

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 108

- Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 172, target at Rs 160

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 2,260, target at Rs 2,370

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target at Rs 1,220

- Sell M&M Finance with a stop loss of Rs 170, target at Rs 160

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,190, target at Rs 1,070

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 147, target at Rs 138

- Buy Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 33.4, target at Rs 37

- Sell Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 531, target at Rs 500

- Buy EID Parry with a stop loss of Rs 144, target at Rs 164

