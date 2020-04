The Indian market is likely to open higher on Tuesday tracking gains in global peers. However, concerns over the extension of nationwide lockdown due to rising coronavirus infected cases in the country may dent sentiment. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,160, target at Rs 1,250

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 410

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 475

- Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 325, target at Rs 300

- Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 278

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 945, target at Rs 985

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 302

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 468

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,720

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,174, target at Rs 1,235

- Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 412, target at Rs 450

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 79, target at Rs 88

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,475, target at Rs 1,580

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog