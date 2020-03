The Indian markets are likely to open lower tracking its Asian peers as fears over the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on investor sentiment. With that in mind, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Market Guru is bullish on OIL, BEL and bearish on Maruti, Escorts, and Shriram Transport. Sudarshan Sukhani is negative on Cipla, Petronet LNG, Asian Paints, Tata Steel. Mitessh Thakkar has 'sell' calls on Bharat Forge, Maruti, Apollo Hospitals, and HUL.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy OIL with a stop loss of Rs 72, target at Rs 80

- Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 68, target at Rs 76

- Sell Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 5,500, target at Rs 5,000

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 585, target at Rs 550

- Sell Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 650

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 395, target at Rs 360

- Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 200, target at Rs 180

- Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,515

- Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 286, target at Rs 275

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 354, target at Rs 330

- Sell Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 5,455, target at Rs 5,000

- Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,300, target at Rs 1,244

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,926, target at Rs 1,880

